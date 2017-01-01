Save the Planet!

www.VRecoHack.com

The Public VR Lab, BostonVR, and Brookline Interactive Group are organizing the inaugural year of a three-day hackathon to create educational content that focuses on environmental sustainability lessons in VR, AR and 360 on April 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, 2017 at the Public VR Lab, 46 Tappan St, Brookline, MA.

Hack the future at the Lab, and create a more sustainable planet! Learn VR, AR and 360, and test your theories on the latest headsets. Participants from around the region are invited to sign up and join the fun!