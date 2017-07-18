Contact Us
Latest Tweets
- Audition for #BacktotheFuture this summer at BIG in our recreation of this classic! In need of actors and crew! https://t.co/auZmOUu1rp 2 hours ago
- Want to create your own #VR experience w #Unity? We have two-session class to teach you the basic to coding https://t.co/rB7FDsimrX 21 hours ago
- Curious about how to make #3D in animated films? We'll teach you to make #VR on the #Blender class! https://t.co/StBlMWxDIh @Boston Jul 18, 2017
© 2017 Brookline Interactive Group. All Rights Reserved.