Share your reflections with BIG – Jan 24th, 25th, and Feb 1st

BIG’s community journalism program is excited to share the stories of our community around the women’s march and other free speech, pro-democracy and community organizing efforts that are happening now, especially those around women’s issues. Please note that we are non partisan.

Our community journalism and documentary team members will be at the Boston and Washington D.C marches on Saturday, January 21st, and hope to capture women’s stories from our community before and after the marches.

Thus, BIG is seeking women who are marching in either Boston or Washington D.C. who are willing to be interviewed before and/or after the marches to learn about their experience and what their next steps might be.

If you are willing to share your experience and thoughts about marching, please sign up here: https://docs.google.com/a/brooklineinteractive.org/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfLWsbEX4jku5XzXqOjD14feezbPpud9gg-pJQ9l3cYpXY34g/viewform.

If you are interested in participating in this project or if you have any questions, please contact Monique at monique@brooklineinteractive.org.