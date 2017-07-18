Ambisonic Audio for Youtube 360 Videos in Premier Pro – Advanced Tutorial

Link for the ambisonic Audio Test- sound changes as you turn your head around:



Listen to this 360 video with headphones. Note how the sound changes as you turn your head around.

——————————–

Instructions:

1. Import Assets into Premiere

2. File — New — New Sequence — VR — Monoscopic — 3840×1920…Ambisonic

3. a. Select Sequence. Then go to Sequence — Sequence Settings to check that audio is set to Multi-Channel 4.

b. Change resolution to 3840 x 2160

4. Go to Preferences — Audio and check that Multichannel Mono Media is set to Adaptive

5. Drag Tracks into sequence (drag in audio first)

6. a. Select all tracks (video and audio) and right click — Synchronize

b. Choose audio — mix down

7. Open Audio Track Mixer

a. Click arrow on top left to show spots for plugins

b. On Master Channel, apply Binauralizer Plugin, under Special

c. This is going to allow us to preview the spatialization

8. Next, let’s go over to our Program window and add the Toggle VR button to our buttons at the bottom of the video

a. Hit plus sign

b. Click and drag Toggle VR button onto Button Toolbar

9. If the sound is off, we can apply a pan plugin onto the audio track

Exporting

Turn off Binauralizer plugin!

Select Sequence, then File — Export — Media

Check Video is VR under Video and select frame layout

In Audio tab, change check for AAC, 48000kHz, and change channels to 4.0. This will allow you to set the bitrate at 512 and check ambisonics at the bottom.

Can also choose preset

Equipment: Nikon KeyMission 360, Zoom H2n, Premiere 11.1.2, Headphones

——————————–

Resources:

1. Jason Levine’s Tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqBDQLV7xZI

2. Recording Spatial Audio with H2n: https://support.google.com/jump/answer/7025846?hl=en

3. Premiere Pro Support for VR Workflows: https://helpx.adobe.com/premiere-pro/using/VRSupport.html#main-pars_header_869763555